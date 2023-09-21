It was for the greater good ... theirs!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let us remember how these evil people and their zealous helpers ("collabos" in French) pushed their criminal agenda, manipulating and deceiving people in a way outdoing the nazi propaganda. Generations to come need to be told what we have been living through throughout the world on behalf of these corrupt, vicious demons.