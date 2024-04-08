Information Warfare, Fraternities, Nazis, Deadly Gender Transition, High-Profile Sacrifices

Topics list provided by Jesus Saved Darnell:

* RECAP: JermWarfare Jeremy wants Johnny’s interview to EXCLUSIVELY make money on.

* Were the co-founders of the Jesuits lovers?

* What is the significance of college fraternities?

* Where did mass, mandatory “education” (INDOCTRINATION) come from?

* “User-edited Wikipedia”.

* The Catholic roots of the Third Reich.

* Yet ANOTHER government “see something, say something” program threatens to get you “Red Flagged” and SWAT’d.

* Linux inside hack.

* The internet has been shut down.

* Should you actively avoid “evil” symbolism and numbers?

* The Controlled Substances act and Rome’s ties to prohibition.

* “Gender transition” procedures may be deadly and irreversible.

* Kurt Cobain’s mysterious death; did he become a Christian and get sacrificed because of it?

* “Jamaican music” tied to this Roman Catholic “boys school”.

* Read “Roman Catholicism” by Loraine Boettner

* Even MORE gun confiscation in California

