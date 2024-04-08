BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Information Warfare, Fraternities, Nazis, Deadly Gender Transition, High-Profile Sacrifices
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
48 views • 04/08/2024

Topics list provided by Jesus Saved Darnell:

* RECAP: JermWarfare Jeremy wants Johnny’s interview to EXCLUSIVELY make money on.
* Were the co-founders of the Jesuits lovers?
* What is the significance of college fraternities?
* Where did mass, mandatory “education” (INDOCTRINATION) come from?
* “User-edited Wikipedia”.
* The Catholic roots of the Third Reich.
* Yet ANOTHER government “see something, say something” program threatens to get you “Red Flagged” and SWAT’d.
* Linux inside hack.
* The internet has been shut down.
* Should you actively avoid “evil” symbolism and numbers?
* The Controlled Substances act and Rome’s ties to prohibition.
* “Gender transition” procedures may be deadly and irreversible.
* Kurt Cobain’s mysterious death; did he become a Christian and get sacrificed because of it?
* “Jamaican music” tied to this Roman Catholic “boys school”.
* Read “Roman Catholicism” by Loraine Boettner
* Even MORE gun confiscation in California

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

 

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

 

On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

 

Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog

https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/

 

Hawkeye’s YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

_____________________

Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

NinjaAlex420 on Twitter

https://twitter.com/NinjaAlex420

 

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@NinjaAlex420:3

 

BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ninjaalex420/

 

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/NinjaAlex420

_____________________

Danny on Twitter

https://twitter.com/DannyDeHulk86

_____________________

Everything John Paul Harkins:

https://linktr.ee/johnpaulharkins

