Deprogram Now Unless You Like Being Lied To Your Whole Life And Watch Them Burn Your Country Down Next
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
45 followers
218 views • 8 months ago

If you want to be deprogrammed you MUST watch ALL this. Lucas Gage cusses, thats what he does, hes an angry veteran who has a good reason to be angry, deal with it its just words folks Do Not let that stop you from knowing the Truth !! Or as I said keep letting yourself be lied to your WHOLE LIFE! They will have us in their Bolshevik death camps if you all dont wake the hell up! They have already constructed a Communist Death Machine infrastructure under your feet. Make no mistake, It's Coming ! Judaism is not Only a Supremacist Ideology, it is a Genocidal Doctin bent on the Extermination of All NonJews. Wake-The-Hell..UP !!

deceptionliesholocaustjudaismbrainwashedconcentration campsfictionmass immigrationgulliblegas chamberscommunist takeovereurope fallsann frankindoctrinated massespeople form strong opinions on very little datamoney maker storybillions made from liesproven all of it from multiple anglesnot wrongget with itdeath and destruction coming already startedmurdering illegals murdering immigrantsdestruction of all white nations nowget a grip you fools
