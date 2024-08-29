Deprogram Now Unless You Like Being Lied To Your Whole Life And Watch Them Burn Your Country Down Next

If you want to be deprogrammed you MUST watch ALL this. Lucas Gage cusses, thats what he does, hes an angry veteran who has a good reason to be angry, deal with it its just words folks Do Not let that stop you from knowing the Truth !! Or as I said keep letting yourself be lied to your WHOLE LIFE! They will have us in their Bolshevik death camps if you all dont wake the hell up! They have already constructed a Communist Death Machine infrastructure under your feet. Make no mistake, It's Coming ! Judaism is not Only a Supremacist Ideology, it is a Genocidal Doctin bent on the Extermination of All NonJews. Wake-The-Hell..UP !!