Mental Health Issues and Substance Abuse Top Reasons for Homelessness - Dr. Mel Tavares





Homelessness has many underlying causes, ranging from mental health problems to substance abuse. Dr. Mel Tavares is the owner and founder of R.I.S.E.U.P. and a leader in tending to the needs of those in our communities who are disadvantaged. Many people in the United States are homeless. 68 percent of cities report substance use is the biggest concern among homeless populations, and at least 38 percent of homeless are dependent on alcohol. 26 percent are also dependent on drugs! “If someone is homeless, they’re already stuck in a vicious cycle,” says Mel. “The cost of maintaining that addiction is a major contributing factor to why they can’t maintain the home they had.” Mel shares insight into the homeless condition, the realities of addiction, the impact of medication, and the importance of turning to the Lord for ultimate healing.









TAKEAWAYS





The flagging American economy has made it difficult for people to survive, thus driving more homelessness





Many mental health issues can be addressed by digging in deep to the truth of scripture





Mel’s book, 21 Days to Improved Mental Well-Being, is a great guide to maintaining good mental health naturally





Unforgiveness can be the root cause of some mental health issues









