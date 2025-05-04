The Trump Wars Just Started

With respect to the case that you mentioned, there has now even been more evidence that has been made public of this person’s violent, repeated threats and assaults against his spouse, someone who had repeated documented human trafficking and human smuggling offenses, somebody that has extensively documented membership in MS-13, a terrorist organization, and of course, he had MS-13 tattooed on his knuckles.

This is a person that was a clear and present danger to the safety of the American people, and it is a sad reflection on the state of our media and many of the outlets represented in this room that you obsessively try to shill for this MS-13 terrorist, while no coverage occurred in your papers about any of the Americans that were raped and tortured and murdered by the illegals that Biden was importing into our country.

You talk about due process. The Biden administration made the decision to give extensive due process to two Tren de Aragua terrorists that were apprehended at the border just a couple years ago. There were two gentlemen, they were from Venezuela. They were members of Tren de Aragua. The Biden administration and Border Patrol apprehended them and made the decision to provide them with extensive due process, put them onto a program known as supervised release, and put them on ankle monitors so that they could go through a lengthy legal judicial determination as to whether these legal aliens who had just set foot on US might want to live in the United States for the rest of their lives.

What was the result of that decision? What was the result of that choice that was made? Those two men kidnapped a young girl named Jocelyn Nungaray from her family. They beat her. They sexually assaulted her, they tortured her, they stripped her, they murdered her, and they dumped her body. That is what the Biden administration’s policy was.

Most of your papers never covered her story when it happened. To the extent that you covered it at all, it was because President Trump forced you to cover it by highlighting it repeatedly over and over again. He had to shame you into covering it