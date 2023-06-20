The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Why Pride Is Failing!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It's because of you Warriors Of Light!
I am sure you have seen the blowback on the Pride movement or religion to be more exact. You are seeing it from our children protesting pride events in their schools, adults voting with their dollars, and local governments banning genital mutilation of children.
We certainly have a long eternal way to go but winning a little at a time will win you the game in the end. Now is the time for godly perseverance. The good news is getting better every day. Let's Rock!
Video credits:
The End Of Feminism Was Always Transgenderism
Right Response Ministries
https://www.youtube.com/@RightResponseMinistries
Philadelphia - Oh My Boy
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3g2OXUf
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3peiClv
Real 80s CCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM
4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net