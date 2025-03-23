Malachy Prophecy, Francis, Doom in 2027?

Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God





“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”





This is a mandate of the Continuing Church of God.





Do you know who Malachy was? He was an Irish bishop and saint of the Rome Catholic church who put together a list about 900 years ago. This list has been a source of amazement and interest for centuries and at the same time it has also been a source of ridicule.





Recently his list has been making headlines; the publication, Euronews has an article citing “Malachy’s List” and doom in 2027.





The reason Malachy’s List is once again front-page news is because of what the list contains, as well as because of health concerns related to Pope Francis. It contains a prophecy of the number of popes until Jesus returns as well as a description of the characteristics of each pope.





So, why does this matter? How many popes are on the list? What about the reign of the last pope? Are there any similarities between Malachy’s description of the last pope on his list and the prophecies in the Bible? Does the Antichrist fit in to Malachy’s list? Is it possible that Malachy’s list actually predicts the final judgment and the return of Christ in 2027?





These questions are fascinating and provocative. Let Dr. Thiel shine the light of Bible prophecy on the answers to these questions. Answers from the verses of the Bible that bring prophecy to life.





Read the full article to this video titled 'Euronews points to Malachy prophecy and the end coming in 2027’ at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/euronews-points-to-malachy-prophecy-and-the-end-coming-in-2027/