We are getting attacked by our own government.- video footage of an FBI plane with a DEW weapon flying over Nor Calif and the fires started under its flight path. - Michael Jaco Part B

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael knows what is going on as he addressed in the part A video. He gets great intel and knows a lot about the Satanic influences at the Burning Man. Think of all the venerial diseases some Libtards might get from the drug induced mass orgies. Did anyone wear a condom ? Can someone please call CNN and have that fact checked for me please ? Wait until their skin starts peeling off from the alkaline mud. And I wonder how many little parasites will creep into their bodies and skin from that wet mud
I wonder if the infection diseases doctors will be able to treat these upcoming outbreaks. Oh I forgot - they have Big Farma on their side. They will have many solutions.