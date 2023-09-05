We are getting attacked by our own government.- video footage of an FBI plane with a DEW weapon flying over Nor Calif and the fires started under its flight path. - Michael Jaco Part B

Michael knows what is going on as he addressed in the part A video. He gets great intel and knows a lot about the Satanic influences at the Burning Man. Think of all the venerial diseases some Libtards might get from the drug induced mass orgies. Did anyone wear a condom ? Can someone please call CNN and have that fact checked for me please ? Wait until their skin starts peeling off from the alkaline mud. And I wonder how many little parasites will creep into their bodies and skin from that wet mud

I wonder if the infection diseases doctors will be able to treat these upcoming outbreaks. Oh I forgot - they have Big Farma on their side. They will have many solutions.

