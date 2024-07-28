BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Health Ranger Report - Emergency interview with Tina Peters, who is being PROSECUTED for daring to defend election integrity in Colorado - 7-27-2024
627 views • 9 months ago

Tina Peters was well within her duty as Mesa County Clerk & Recorder to create backups of county records vital to county function. Soros SOS Jen Griswold is the CRIMINAL hacking the vote, creating crimes, & demanding destruction of County Records. ~JT

To learn more, visit: https://tinapeters.us/

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

mike adamsinfowarscoloradohrrnatural newselection integritytina peters
