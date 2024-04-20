"So you see, all vaccines injected shed, that was the intention, meaning they all are expressed in one way or another, whether they're captured through a mask in large water droplets, or they're aerosolized and they just transmit. So worse was the COVID shot.

But every single shot in a pharmacy, every flu shot since 2009, since that paper, that invitation-only meeting, what did they do in 2009? H1N1? Oh, yes. So everybody got sick.

So when you inject people with the shot, they get super sick. That's the worst, but your family and we did it earlier, your family gets sick. Through the spread, nurses and doctors it's called nosocomial, they get it through the air on their skin. That's why you never put a hand sanitizer on your skin. Because you put micron cuts on your skin, put essential oils, we've got them here. We have Sharon Whitely from TRU47.com. She's made these beautiful immune boosts for your skin. And so they have silver in essential oils, not Colloidal Silver, not nanosilver. And I don't know the formulation. But when you put that on your skin, where you put ozonated oils, which are also in the store, Micronic Silver (Use DRJUDY for 10% off), and other’s, ozonated oils,

So you want it to go out your skin, but you don't want it to go back in. The zeolites will pull it out of your tissues, but you don't want it to go in. And so you have to backfill with phytonutrients in your bones because every single shot sheds."

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/17/2024

