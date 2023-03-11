Ai and Neters Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho





#ai

#neters

#ageofdiscovery





Rico Roho Website and contact info: https://ricoroho.com





Doctrine of Discovery REVOKED: https://youtu.be/tJoSBUbDtTw

Hurricane Proclamation 2023 Blockchain Link:

https://bico.media/f326a845686d641bebdef9cd3e6d6ecf58fe35da370183ffa781c5475038370f





Rico Roho books on Artificial Intelligence (iAi) and Astro-theology are available on Amazon

in both print and kindle: USA Amazon Link: https://bit.ly/RicoBooks





Beyond the Fringe Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ





Ai - Age of Discovery and Ancient Egypt Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoN3LlGFbDx8npl-p_o9nfkv









The Egyptian Neters, Part 1 | Servants of the Light





Servants of the Light

https://www.servantsofthelight.org › Knowledge

Yet the Egyptians did not call their deities 'Gods' but Neters (ntrw). This word is usually translated as 'god(s)', but from the Egyptian point of view, ...





Neters of Egypt 1 Introducing Cosmic Laws - YouTube





YouTube

https://www.youtube.com › watch





12:10

In a groundbreaking exposition of the Ancient Egyptian teachings, Brian Flynn debunks once and for all the fictional 'gods of Egypt' to ...

YouTube · brian flynn · May 6, 2015





Were Egyptian 'Gods' Actually the Cosmic Laws of Nature?





the-cosmic-web.com

https://the-cosmic-web.com › 2022/01/09 › were-egyp...

Jan 9, 2022 — The Egyptian Neters are represented as beings with animal heads, long considered 'gods.” However, are representations of Egyptian gods ...





Egyptian Neters Handmade Sterling Silver Ring Ancient Egypt





Etsy

https://www.etsy.com › ... › Rings › Midi Rings

This ring is one of a series of unique artifacts depicting the Egyptian Neters. Silver is Soft, Fragile yet Elegant. You can delay the tarnishing of ...

Rating: 5 · ‎6 reviews · ‎$59.00 · ‎In stock





Church of the Eternal Source - FAQs about Egyptian worship

sites.google.com

https://sites.google.com › site › churcheternalsource

In ancient Egypt they were spelled as “neters” or “Netjer”. Rather than explain this to each individual we talk to, the CES generally refer to them as most ...





81 Egyptian Neters ideas - Pinterest





Pinterest

https://www.pinterest.com › flip257

Jul 25, 2019 - Explore Sean Lord's board "Egyptian Neters", followed by 459 people on Pinterest. See more ideas about egyptian, egyptian gods, egyptian art.





The Egyptian Neter (God And Goddess Symbolism)





A Seeker's Thoughts

http://www.aseekersthoughts.com › 2008/11 › egyptia...

Nov 16, 2008 — Neters are generally described as Egyptian gods and goddesses. However, Neters actually represent Divine Principles,





Neters - Spotify





Spotify

https://open.spotify.com › album

Listen to Neters on Spotify. SmokeX · Single · 2022 · 1 songs. ... NetersSmokeX. © 2022 Visionary Sounds. ℗ 2022 Visionary Sounds ...





Ancient Mysteries of Circassian and Egyptian Mythologies ...





Amazon.com

https://www.amazon.com › Ancient-Mysteries-Circassi...

About 100 gods living in Duat were called Neter by the ancient Egyptians. Many of the Neters were responsible for protecting the sun god Ra. There was a river ...

$9.95 · ‎30-day returns