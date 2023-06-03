The Sea in Odessa is Covered with an Iridescent Film and Smells of Fuel - from UKR Landing Ship "Yuri Olefirenko" was Sunk?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The sea in Odessa is covered with an iridescent film and smells of fuel. This is reported by local residents and publish videos.
Authorities did not report the fuel spill.
Recall that earlier Russia stated that on May 29, during a missile attack on the port of Odessa, the landing ship "Yuri Olefirenko" was sunk .
Ukraine did not confirm or comment on this information.