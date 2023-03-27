Homeopathic Veterinarian exposes dangers of VACCINES to pets

I trusted our veterinarian(s). Thought they had our best interests in mind.

The health of our dog.

Stupid.

Extreme lethargy immediately after her shots. Then allergies. Then "heart problems" diagnosed as "congenital heart failure."

That was a lie.

It was the vaccines. I have video of her a few hours after the shots, completely distraught. Unable to walk.

Then she started having seizures.

Then multiple seizures a day.

Then she had her last seizure and died in my arms.

Do not inject any of their bullshit vaccines in your pets.

###

This Week with Dr. Will Falconer. Veterinarian Will Falconer started out in "common medical practices" before an inspiration led him to his full homeopathic practice treating animals worldwide without drugs. Educating pet owners and empowering them to bring prevention back to its natural roots became his larger calling.

In this interview, we discuss:

- Animal vaccinations and illnesses

- Rabies vaccine and symptoms

- Homeopath cures and remedies

- Animal food market and ideal diets

- Vital Animal

SOURCE

full episode here: https://drtenpenny.com/tw-falconer/

https://vitalanimal.com/about-dr-falconer/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENX0imbd8v2P/

youtube DOT com/@WillFalconerDVM/

Mirrored - bootcamp

