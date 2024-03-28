BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Could New Landmark Election Validity Lawsuit in Maryland Affect 2024 Election?
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 03/28/2024

Marly Hornik is leading the charge. She heads a group called

United Sovereign Americans (USA), which is a grassroots, volunteer-based organization, and the only one of which she is aware that is working to prevent future election fraud in the country.

 

She joins The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell in the spotlight to discuss the litigation and plans to file similar lawsuits in states across the country. She is hoping the cases will go to the Supreme Court.

 


 USA is preparing to file cases in 9 other states within the next couple of months.

 

To learn more, click here: United Sovereign Americans (Learn More)

Keywords
electionfraudgrassrootssovereigntyintegrity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy