Could New Landmark Election Validity Lawsuit in Maryland Affect 2024 Election?

Marly Hornik is leading the charge. She heads a group called



United Sovereign Americans (USA), which is a grassroots, volunteer-based organization, and the only one of which she is aware that is working to prevent future election fraud in the country.

She joins The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell in the spotlight to discuss the litigation and plans to file similar lawsuits in states across the country. She is hoping the cases will go to the Supreme Court.





USA is preparing to file cases in 9 other states within the next couple of months.

To learn more, click here: United Sovereign Americans (Learn More)