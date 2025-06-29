Peter Thiel and the Antichrist: Original tech right power player on AI, Mars & immortality - Host: Ross Douthat, NYTimes, June 26, 2025

Peter Thiel and the Antichrist

Description: from Article at NYTimes, with video. "Peter Thiel and the Antichrist"

(adding: He was Epstein's friend and is co-founder of Palantir... crazy Mofo. Cynthia)

Palantir Technologies works with govt agencies in the US. Their primary tools are Gotham, designed for defense, intelligence, and law enforcement, and Foundry, used in various sectors, including government for managing public health data. Palantir info after description.

More Description from Article at NYTimes, with video. "Peter Thiel and the Antichrist"

The original tech right power player on A.I., Mars and immortality.

Hosted by Ross Douthat, June 26, 2025

Mr. Douthat is an Opinion columnist and the host of the “Interesting Times” podcast.

From Article, by Ross Douthat: Is Silicon Valley recklessly ambitious? What should we fear more: Armageddon or stagnation? Why is one of the world’s most successful investors worrying about the Antichrist?

My guest today is a co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, and an early investor in the political careers of Donald Trump and JD Vance. Peter Thiel is the original tech right power player, well known for funding a range of conservative and simply contrarian ideas. But we’re going to talk about his own ideas because, despite the slight handicap of being a billionaire, there’s a good case that he’s the most influential right-wing intellectual of the last 20 years.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/26/opinion/peter-thiel-antichrist-ross-douthat.html

Adding, more from @geopolitics_prime :

❌Oracle, Palantir & Pegasus: Israeli technocratic playbook revealed

🔴 Oracle

▪️Larry Ellison, co-founder and chairman of the US computer technology company Oracle, donated over $26M to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), including a $16.6M pledge for an IDF training center.

▪️Oracle CEO Safra Catz, born in Israel, shares strong commitments to Israeli security, with the company running secure underground data centers in Jerusalem supporting cloud and AI defense projects.

🔴 Palantir

▪️Since 2015, the US tech giant Palantir has operated out of Tel Aviv and partnered closely with Israel’s Defense Ministry — especially following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

▪️In January 2024, they sealed a strategic deal to provide AI-powered targeting and surveillance tools for Israel’s military operations.

🔴 NSO Group & Pegasus spyware, Epstein involvement

▪️NSO Group, creator of Pegasus spyware, is tightly controlled by Israel’s Ministry of Defense. Pegasus enables zero-click hacks, extracting private data from smartphones, and is classified as a weapon. Many NSO staff are alumni of Israel’s elite Unit 8200 cyber intelligence.

▪️Michael Flynn, former US National Security Advisor, provided consultations for NSO while advising Trump and helped open US markets for Pegasus-related tech.

▪️Other connections include Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund secretly backing Boldend, a Pegasus competitor specializing in breaking encrypted apps. Ehud Barak (ex-Israeli PM) and reportedly deceased Jeffrey Epstein had financial and board ties to Paragon and Carbyne, surveillance AI companies linked to Israeli intelligence veterans.

❌Oracle, Palantir & Pegasus: Israeli technocratic playbook revealed

🔴 Carbyne

▪️The New York-headquartered company Carbyne, founded in 2014 with Israeli R&D, provides emergency response tech serving 400M+ people globally.

▪️Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is the company’s chairman and investor, bringing ties to Israeli intelligence and military circles.

▪️Co-founder Lital Leshem is a reservist in the Israeli Defense Forces, and Pinchas Berkus, a former brigadier general in the elite 8200 intelligence unit, serves as a director.

🔴 Black Cube, Cambridge Analytica & Psy-Group

▪️Joel Zamel, an Israeli intelligence veteran, led the Israeli intel company Psy-Group, which worked closely with Netanyahu and the Trump campaign circle, including Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner.

▪️Psy-Group partnered with Cambridge Analytica (later Emerdata) to influence the 2016 US elections using social media data.

▪️ The Black Cube intel firm, staffed by former Mossad agents, was employed by Cambridge Analytica, which was involved in harvesting Facebook data.

🔴 Microsoft and OpenAI

▪️OpenAI CEO Sam Altman openly supports Israeli AI innovation and has invested in Israeli startups founded by Unit 8200 veterans.

▪️OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology is heavily used by the IDF via Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, especially since the 2023 Gaza conflict, aiding military target identification.

▪️Microsoft employs multiple Unit 8200 alumni and collaborates with Oracle, which also has long-standing Israeli intel ties.