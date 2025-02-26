TV STAR KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

@michelletrachtenberg "Get vaccinated. Wear a f*cking mask. Stay safe. Xoxo 💋"

August 22, 2021

https://www.instagram.com/michelletrachtenberg/p/CS4hVr-FtHb/

Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39 — former ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Harriet the Spy’ star recently underwent liver transplant

By Joe Marino and Chris Nesi

Published Feb. 26, 2025

Updated Feb. 26, 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET

Michelle Trachtenberg, the former child star known for a wide range of TV and film roles including in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl,” has died at the age of 39, sources told The Post.

Trachtenberg was found by her mother around 8 a.m. Wednesday at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex in Manhattan’s Central Park South neighborhood, the sources said.

The actress underwent a liver transplant within the last year, but her body may have rejected the organ, according to sources, who said she died of natural causes.

The NYPD confirmed Trachtenberg was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by police and pronounced dead by EMS workers. They responded to the building after a 911 call reporting a woman experiencing cardiac arrest.

Her death is not deemed suspicious and the city medical examiner will determine the cause, cops said.

