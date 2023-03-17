Joining Babylon Is A Mystery; Once In, You'd Be Hooked; Satan's Goat or Fish

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You lose in this deal. Those who end up inheriting the kingdom of God must choose to suffer when God shows us not at our choosing; we do not have the ability to choose wisely in a war for our soul. Our carnal mind drives us and therefore the devil knows how to appeal to it for peace and safety. Our carnal mind will choose to sacrifice our soul in order to save itself alive.