Death jab silences Motley Crue frontman

Aug. 3, 2025 – Bethel, New York

Vince Neil, 64, Mötley Crüe frontman, performing with his solo band

What happened

• 38-minute set, streamed to YouTube

• Low energy, unsteady on mic stand, appeared to read lyrics from teleprompter

• Timing and pitch widely off; fans speculate possible stroke or other neurological issue

Public reaction

• Video clips went viral; comment sections filled with concern (“breaks my heart”).

• LA Guns guitarist Tracii Guns posted, “My heart breaks for him on so many levels.”

Artist statement (via Instagram)

“Great to be back on stage… recovering… I hope to see you in Vegas this Fall.”

Background

• First live show in nearly a year.

• Band had postponed Vegas residency and canceled festival dates in March due to Neil’s required medical procedure.