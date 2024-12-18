BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Debunking the Flat Earth.
Alan S
Alan S
747 views • 6 months ago

A group of flat Earther's flew to Antarctic to prove that there is a flat Earth. Instead they witnessed that the Sun does indeed rotate all around the horizon. Showing circular motion through the day showing a globe. The flat Earth line was put out by the Fallen angels. Ill put links showing footage of very round planets near us putting us in peril that are very spherical.

Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

https://youtu.be/D9LE4fm_wmk?si=mq6aBVtE1VZ6qAkx planet x

https://youtu.be/GSfbGBMHrpc?si=QAQRKuWIGuM-Bl5W red kachina

https://youtu.be/UhhcLl08WYE?si=JY2NCm_LZbZa26gt

viralplanet xfreshspaceflat earthnewglobe
