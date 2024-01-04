The Great Taking in Preparation - This Will Send the U.S. Economy into a Deep Recession (And It's Coming Sooner Than You Think)

🔻👇🔻

WATCH THE GREAT TAKING

🔻

🎥 Watch: Globalist Plan to Make You Own Nothing -- ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH - ABSOLUTE MUST COMPREHEND!! YOUR LIFE & FUTURE DEPEND ON IT!! -- THE GREAT TAKING - By David Rogers Webb --

https://rumble.com/v41t9kd-globalist-plan-to-make-you-own-nothing-absolute-must-watch-absolute-must-co.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: THE GREAT TAKING: "You Will Own Nothing" -- "If You Want To Survive What's Coming, You Need To See This" -- Mike Maloney + Link to video, + link to download copy of The Great Taking, UNDERNEATH VIDEO

https://rumble.com/v42kxiz-the-great-taking-if-you-want-to-survive-whats-coming-you-need-to-see-this-m.html