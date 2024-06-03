🔍 Detecting High Risk Drug Contaminants 🚔💊

🤔 Ever wondered what experts look for at a crime scene?

🤝Lets’ explore with Thomas Licker who serve as the president at the American Bio-Recovery Association.

🎙️ http://bit.ly/43K2lEI

👨 He explains, we primarily search for high-risk synthetic opioids like fentanyl and methamphetamine.

🧪 These dangerous substances can severely impact properties and future inhabitants. 🏠

🤔 💡 Why the focus on synthetics? Because their cross-contamination can be incredibly harmful, especially in "cook houses" where they're produced. 🌡️👷♂️

🚀 Stay informed about the hidden dangers in contaminated environments 🛡️🔍

🔊 Tune in to hear the full conversation and learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. ☝ 🎧🔬