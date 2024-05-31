Escalating the war in Ukraine - Are they bluffing?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
European and Western leaders are agreeing to let their weapons be used to hit Russian territory, even though Russia has proclaimed that any country that does so is a target for Russia.
So, how does these leaders feel now, after having made that decision? Let’s check in on them and see how they are doing!