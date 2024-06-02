© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yesterday, the Russian military released footage clearly showing the destruction of four American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles at once. These shots caused a heated discussion among representatives of the Western expert community. As it turned out, on May 30, at 8 a.m. Moscow time, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack the positions of Russian troops in the most poorly protected place in the 'Mala Tokmachka' area in Zaporizhzhia direction of the front. It is reported that events developed so rapidly that a fighter of 'VIKING' Spetsnaz, with the call sign 'Manul', decided to act immediately..................................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
