Demonic UKR Troops Shoot Christian Monk in the Back
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
141 views • 8 months ago

DEMONIC UKRAINIAN TROOPS SHOOT CHRISTIAN MONK IN THE BACK - Priest of Kursk (pre-war Russia) monastery reveals another war crime by Zelensky's soldiers during satanic incursion, shooting monk in the back while he's hiding in place of worship their artillery is shelling as people pray. 

They bombed the monastery while worship was going on, monks were hiding, one of them was shot in the back. They are not people, they are inhuman, whose soul is dark. 

Russia stands as stronghold of Christianity, and without God's help in this life, we will do nothing, because this is not only a battle of weapons and armies, but also a battle of good against evil, and good always wins. Therefore, there is no doubt that we will win - Archpriest Chebanov (speaking above).

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
