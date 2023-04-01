© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is what a 15 minute city looks like in china 🇨🇳 … If we all don’t wake up and get together soon, we maybe forced to participate in social credit scores, digital currencies, guarded zones fenced off by security, 24/7 surveillance face scanning cameras, identification cards & 15 minute passes 🪪 monthly vaccinations and more…