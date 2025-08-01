BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Epstein - Following the Money Trail + Iran vs USA still in play + Palentir + Anduril
The Open Scroll
266 followers
2
37 views • 1 month ago

The news of the hour is absolutely epic - which is becoming incredibly commonplace! I sweep through some of the recent and more relevant items, including a sign of how the decisive Iran vs USA conflict is still pending. The potential revelations about Epstein's clients may well shift the world's power dynamic, and on that note, here's a recent announcement regarding the following of the money trail. Again, experts predict AI will lead to the extinction of humanity, and soon. Most of us have an idea stuck in our heads about how things happen in the world. You might want to watch two brief videos about Palentir and Anduril and see if you're thoughts about that might be keeping up with our reality. Best yet, get yourself into the Bible and draw more and more near to the Lord of Lords and King of Kings.


Resources Referenced in this video:


Iran growing threat to the West, governments warn

https://brusselssignal.eu/2025/08/iran-growing-threat-to-the-west-governments-warn/


FOLLOW THE MONEY: Epstein’s Crimes, Sleazy Banks, and the Trump Conspiracy to Cover It Up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxTI7416P9I


Experts predict AI will lead to the extinction of humanity

https://www.thetimes.com/us/news-today/article/why-how-ai-lead-end-humanity-nx8zjhgft


Palantir Gotham for Defense Decision Making

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxKghrZU5w8


The AI Arsenal That Could Stop World War III | Palmer Luckey | TED

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooMXEwl7N8Y


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/EpsteinIranPalentirAnduril.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

