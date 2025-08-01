Epstein - Following the Money Trail + Iran vs USA still in play + Palentir + Anduril

The news of the hour is absolutely epic - which is becoming incredibly commonplace! I sweep through some of the recent and more relevant items, including a sign of how the decisive Iran vs USA conflict is still pending. The potential revelations about Epstein's clients may well shift the world's power dynamic, and on that note, here's a recent announcement regarding the following of the money trail. Again, experts predict AI will lead to the extinction of humanity, and soon. Most of us have an idea stuck in our heads about how things happen in the world. You might want to watch two brief videos about Palentir and Anduril and see if you're thoughts about that might be keeping up with our reality. Best yet, get yourself into the Bible and draw more and more near to the Lord of Lords and King of Kings.





Resources Referenced in this video:





Iran growing threat to the West, governments warn

https://brusselssignal.eu/2025/08/iran-growing-threat-to-the-west-governments-warn/





FOLLOW THE MONEY: Epstein’s Crimes, Sleazy Banks, and the Trump Conspiracy to Cover It Up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxTI7416P9I





Experts predict AI will lead to the extinction of humanity

https://www.thetimes.com/us/news-today/article/why-how-ai-lead-end-humanity-nx8zjhgft





Palantir Gotham for Defense Decision Making

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxKghrZU5w8





The AI Arsenal That Could Stop World War III | Palmer Luckey | TED

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooMXEwl7N8Y





