10 Anti-Social Positions That Are Destroying Legacy Media
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
91 views • 6 months ago

The national media outlets and the Democrats are currently mired in a conjoined, downward spiral. The public approval of both entities has been eroding, and the main cause is in the way that they are interlocked. Neither shows interest in addressing - let alone repairing - the problem. Instead, the Dems and the press appear convinced their entrenched activism and anti-Trump positioning will see them through.

Call it narrative obsession, 80/20 allegiance, or just plain emotional fervor, whichever label you choose, the reality is mutually assured destruction. This is due to the approach to any issue being centered on what Trump’s position might be; it has been automatic resistance, the facts and details be damned. This has led to these two foundering groups taking up support for unpopular or even downright repugnant positions.

This list shows how far they have fallen down the anti-Trump rabbit hole. Try to imagine supporting one or two of these selections and you are meeting a challenge. Yet, we have seen rabid backing of these from the press and the Democrats since January.

Source: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/this-current-list-of-medias-anti-social-positions-explains-so-much-about-what-is-wrong-with-them/


Keywords
legacy media, red state, the jd rucker show
