WEF Agenda 21_2030_ We’ll Own You And We’ll Be Happy

What would a real supervillain who controls the weather and the viral bugs look like? Would he have a German accent and dress up in a costume like in Hollyweird? Or be super smart with a crazy laugh and a podgy dad-bod? Or, have a Zionist alter ego and an army of kiddy-killing toy soldiers?

Hurricane Otis Recovery: https://hurricaneotisrecovery.com

Hurricane Otis GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/8173f74e

Game Changers: https://dollarvigilante.com/gamechangers

Anarchapulco 2024: Reborn: https://anarchapulco.com

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe