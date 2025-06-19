Morning Iranian Strike on Tel Aviv - part 3

Morning Iranian Strike on Tel Aviv📝

During the night and morning, Iran carried out a series of strikes on Israeli territory. 20-30 ballistic missiles were launched, some of which managed to bypass air defense systems. Impacts were recorded in Tel Aviv, as well as in the south in Beersheba.

One of the targeted objects was the "Soroka" medical center: several people were injured, the emergency room and other buildings suffered minor damage that does not affect the hospital's operability.

🖍And although the propaganda publications of pro-Iranian resources about the presence of a whole "Merkava" tank park under the hospital and claims about the military nature of the object are far-fetched (it is possible that they also come from Israeli PSYOP specialists, to show the "stupidity" of the Iranians), it was partially used for these needs as well.

🚩It is well known that wounded Israeli Defense Force servicemembers from the Gaza Strip were often evacuated by helicopter to "Soroka", including elite unit fighters and intelligence personnel.

🏳️The medical center is also located near strategic military and intelligence facilities, in particular on the territory of the Kiryat HaMemshala complex. These include special operations formations and the CyberSpark cyber cluster: they were likely targeted as well.

❗️So "Soroka" is no less a legitimate target in Iran's eyes than any other hospital in the Gaza Strip, which the Israeli army carefully protects from medical personnel, patients and the delivery of aid.

#Iran #Israel.

Adding:

There is unrest on Capitol Hill. It seems that no one is thrilled with the prospect of the US getting involved in a new conflict in the Middle East.

The Democrats are demanding more transparency from the administration. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has requested a classified briefing for all senators, and Senator Mark Warner, the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of information about the administration's strategy on Iran.

The traditionally strong support for Israel in Washington is also not particularly helpful. Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper, known for his pro-Israel stance, emphasized that one of Trump's key campaign promises was to avoid dragging America into new foreign wars. He expressed doubts about the expediency of military intervention in the interests of Americans.

As for the Republicans, as we've already discussed (https://t.me/usaperiodical/12347), the party is divided and still cannot reach a consensus.

