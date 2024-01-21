Awareness of Deception, Distraction & Disruption

The wealthy parasite class and their team of criminal operatives have manipulated us into another multi-faceted crisis.

Frequency weapons, nanotechnology, AI, fake personality doubles and deceptive media have been added to the poisons, germ scares, illness, staged events, disasters, distractions, financial fraud, false narratives, and psychological programming they have used to undermine health and thought for decades.

We are becoming much more aware of the strategies of cabal planners and the actions of their operatives. The more this awareness expands, the less influence they will have, even to the point of their manipulations being eliminated.





