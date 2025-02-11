Voice Fantasia S - Ushinawareta Voice Power (1997, Saturn)

Voice Fantasia S - Ushinawareta Voice Power (ボイスファンタジアＳ 失われたボイスパワ, "[…] Lost Voice Power" is an adventure game developed by Japan Media Programming and Pre-Stage, and published by ASK Kodansha. It was only released in Japan. The game also came out for Playstation under the title Voice Fantasia - Ushinawareta Voice Power.





You play a young man (you can choose the name) who wants to play the hot new VR video game "Voice Fantasia". Unfortunately, when you arrive at the game store, the game is out of stock. However, you meet a mysterious old man in front of the store who offers you a copy of the game. Ready to pay any price to play the game, you take it. When you start the game back home, a princess appears on screen and begs you to save her country. After that, a hand reaches out of the TV, grabs you and pulls you into the screen. You awake in a fantasy world which is a mix between medieval and modern. A young magician called Whip finds you takes you to the city. You want to find a way back home, but you don't know how. The king might know something, so the first task is to find a way into the castle.

While the game looks a 16-bit RPG, it has only a few RPG elements and plays more like an adventure. You are accompanied by Whip, and two other girls will join your party later on. All of them are also from your world. When you stay the night at inn, you can talk to their real-world counterparts which is presented by FMV sequences involving actresses.

