⚡️Report by Russian Defence Ministry on the progress of the special military operation

(23 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses amounted to up to 105 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, three 122-mm D-30 guns, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 53rd, 116th mechanised brigades, 3rd Tank Brigade of the AFU, and 116th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kupyansk, Pershetravnevoye, Vasilevka, Petropavlovka, Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region), and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic). Four counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses amounted to up to 450 troops, one tank, eight armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and four U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers. Two electronic warfare stations and one field ammunition depot were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower of formations of the 24th, 54th, 118th mechanised brigades, 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 143rd Infantry Brigade, and 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Kirovo, Slavyansk, Konstantinovka, Kurakhovo, Grigorovka, Zaliznyanskoye, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 600 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one Swedish-made 155-mm Archer self-propelled artillery system, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 guns, three U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, one U.S.-made 227-mm M142 HIMARS MLRS launcher, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.

▫️Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 68th Infantry Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade, 5th Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kalinovo, Gorkogo, Mikhaylovka, and Rozovka (DPR).

Nine counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU, 2nd, 12th, and 142nd national guard brigades were repelled.

AFU losses up to 440 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M101 gun, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and 118th Territorial Defence Brigade near Dobrovolye and Zolotaya Niva (DPR). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mech'd Brigade was repelled.



AFU losses up to 140 troops, three motor vehicles, one French-made 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled artillery syst, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations were destroyed.



▫️Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 141st Infantry Brigade of the AFU and 39th Coastal Defence Brigade near Veselyanka (Zaporozhye region) and Kherson.



AFU losses up to 60 troops, six motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 135 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence units shot down one U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missile, 3 Neptune long-range guided missiles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 35 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,124 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,338 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,458 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,085 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,401 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.