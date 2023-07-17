CBDCs and the Bank Of International Settlements - #547

I'm back in the form of audio with a fresh episode of Tech and Things. This time, we're unraveling the enigmatic world of Central Bank Digital Currencies, aka CBDCs, and the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). We'll wade through the murky waters of global CBDCs, looking at their revolutionary potential and the storm of concerns surrounding them.

Join me as I guide you through the labyrinth of blockchain's impact on social media and offer a final sneak peek into the intricacies of my own crypto portfolio and investment journey. We'll also dive headfirst into the deep end of the latest BIS report on CBDCs, shining a light on the brave new world of physical asset tokenization and its tangled ties with privacy and freedom. It's time for a mind-expanding journey through the digital landscape!





Chapter Summary:

Intro (0:00)

What’s the focus of the podcast? (4:06)

Initial thoughts on Threads (6:45)

How I’m using social media. (11:31)

Banks allowed to hold up to 2% of Crypto (13:57)

Global CBDC Tracking Map (16:14)

Banks and Cryptocurrency (20:43)

What are the pros and cons of having one financial system? (22:30)

Bank of International Settlements report (24:39)

Outro (28:36)





*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*





