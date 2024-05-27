© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Situation in the Middle East, May 25-26
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«The Israel Defense Forces withdrew the 84th Infantry Brigade from the combat zone after two weeks. This is most likely due to a media scandal. The soldiers of this brigade publicized the burning of the Koran and mocked Muslims»