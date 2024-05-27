Rybar Live - Situation in the Middle East, May 25-26

22 views • 11 months ago

«The Israel Defense Forces withdrew the 84th Infantry Brigade from the combat zone after two weeks. This is most likely due to a media scandal. The soldiers of this brigade publicized the burning of the Koran and mocked Muslims»

