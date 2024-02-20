© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestine at the ICJ: Israel cannot have right of veto over Palestinian self-determination
'Palestinian statehood is not dependent on the approval of Israel', Palestine's lawyer Prof Philippe Sands KC told the International Court of Justice today at another landmark case against Israel.
The lawyer added that, in terms of international law, 'the occupier does not and cannot have a right of veto over the self-determination of the Palestinian people.'