W.H.O. Loses Control Of Sudanese BIOLAB: Globalist BIOLAB TERRORIZES World With DEADLY Viruses

Stew Peters Show





May 1, 2023





Why is there a U.S. taxpayer funded Pentagon operated biolab in Sudan.

Dr. Peter McCullough is back to talk about the biolab in Sudan’s capital city.

There is no oversight on government agencies who spend American tax dollars overseas.

We have essentially replaced nuclear weapons and kinetic warfare weapons with biological weapons.

According to reports the biolab in Sudan has lost power which means the deadly samples are now in jeopardy of leaking.

We need a complete moratorium on biological threat development outside of the United States.

We need a special prosecutor to rein in rogue government agencies and the biopharmaceutical complex which is out of control.

Is it a coincidence that wherever the CIA goes we find weapons of mass destruction?

The intelligence community seems to be at the heart of this issue.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2liksq-w.h.o.-loses-control-of-sudanese-biolab-globalist-biolab-terrorizes-world-w.html



