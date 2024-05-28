P.3 LUCIFERIAN (pseudo) OVERCONTROL: I FLOUNDER trying to RECALL the 7 DEADLY SINS of the WEAK and the WICKED; Satanists, Lucifer HATES YOU TOO MVI_1009

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ab6b960c-ff2d-4d3a-b85a-05233d94abd7
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2a5f10d6-9d57-4310-a593-23a4ad0a2f5a
The Luciferian plan is to destroy humanity, because humanity is God’s creation and joy. Even the benighted Satanists are on Lucifer’s chopping block, even if they are the last he plans to destroy. FOOLS! The Luciferian method is age-old: exploiting humanity’s base nature, through the seven deadly sins, being Pride, Greed, Wrath, Lust, Envy, Gluttony, and Sloth, keeping or diverting our attention away from God.