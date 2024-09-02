This American is in German COURT for his TWEETS!!!

DESCRIPTION BY THE FOUNDATION FOR INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS AND EXPRESSION

Germany punishes American writer over satirical swastika image: https://www.thefire.org/news/germany-punishes-american-writer-over-satirical-swastika-image

An American political satirist living in Germany is getting prosecuted in criminal court for the second time, marking yet another unfortunate milestone in the years-long crusade against the writer for his satirical use of the Nazi symbol.

A Berlin District Prosecutor charged Hopkins with disseminating propaganda after he posted two images on X featuring an illustration of an inconspicuous white swastika behind a white medical mask to compare the European nation’s COVID-19 policies to Nazism. Hopkins was acquitted in January, but the German legal system allowed the prosecutor to appeal the verdict, sending Hopkins to Berlin Superior Court for his second trial on Aug. 15.

According to C.J. Hopkins, the Berlin Superior Court has ordered Anti-Terror-Security Protocols, which will limit the number of observers and prohibit cameras among other precautionary measures. The court has said the action is the result of a “high-security trial” taking place in the same courtroom, but Hopkins told FIRE he believes the move was intended to intimidate his legal team, discourage press coverage and prevent accurate reporting of the trial.

If charged, Hopkins could face either 60 days in jail or a fine of approximately $4,000 dollars.

“I think this case illustrates the fundamental importance of the First Amendment,” FIRE Senior Fellow James Kirchick said. “When you don’t have those fundamental free speech protections — and more importantly, the culture that we have in this country — you’re going to end up like a CJ Hopkins.”

CJ HOPKINS’ ACCOMPANYING ARTICLE

https://cjhopkins.substack.com/p/germany-punishes-american-writer

SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLWrQK728qc Mirrored - frankploegman





