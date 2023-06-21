Trump Jr.: My dad was right about everything in this situation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'PERMANENT WASHINGTON'S MISSION': Donald Trump Jr. shreds the DC establishment in coordination with extreme anti-Trump Democrats amid fallout from a DOJ "slap on the wrist" to Hunter Biden.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html