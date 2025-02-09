Defying the Occupation with a Sledgehammer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sa'adat family faces continuous harassment from the occupation, including the closure of the only gate leading to their home. Over the past month, the gate was closed three times, forcing the family to break it in order to save Sa'adat Gharib's mother's life. This recurring disruption puts their safety at risk and underscores the harsh realities of life under occupation.
Interview: Sa'adat Gharib, the owner of the house.
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 07/02/2025
