The Crusade against Demons Tactics Revealed by Jesse Romero and Dr. Marshall

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Nov 14, 2023
Jesse Romero, a Catholic apologist, author, and radio host at Virgin Most Powerful Radio reveals the tactics he's used to defeat the demonic forces in his life.
In this video, Jesse shares tips on how to pray effectively, how to fight the spiritual battle, and more. Jesse discusses how he's used the Catholic faith to fight against the demonic forces in his life, and shares advice on how to do the same. Thanks for watching!
