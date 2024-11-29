BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MP Elsa Widding and the Minister of Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed on MRNA CV19 Jab damage
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
393 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 6 months ago

an English version of today's interpellation in the Swedish Parliament between the independent Member of Parliament Elsa Widding and the Minister of Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed regarding the letter sent by 10 Northern European countries to their Heads of Government and Ministers of Social Affairs on 25 November. In the letter, 432 experts from 21 countries call for an immediate stop to the use of mRNA covid vaccines due to the extreme incidence of side effects and the strong suspicion that the vaccine can affect human DNA. The Minister for Health and Social Affairs does not answer a single one of Mrs Widdings' questions. We get the impression that he is brainwashed. Moreover, he praises all vaccines without justification. His behaviour is really scary, he seems instrumental. Jakob Forssmed concludes by falsely claiming that Elsa Widdings' statement that the mRNA covid vaccine has been stopped in parts of Australia "is not correct". We can inform the Minister for Health that Ms Widding is absolutely correct, this has happened in Port Hedland and two other districts in Australia will apply a precautionary approach to the use of the covid vaccine, and we would also like to inform the Minister for Health that these vaccines have also been stopped in several other western countries, for example in Idaho's largest health region, the Southwest Region. We recommend that those who watch the clip, instead of listening to the Minister of Health, carefully consider the arguments put forward by Mrs Widding in this interpellation debate.

Keywords
mp elsa widdingand the minister of social affairs jakob forssmedon mrna cv19 jab damage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy