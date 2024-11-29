MP Elsa Widding and the Minister of Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed on MRNA CV19 Jab damage

an English version of today's interpellation in the Swedish Parliament between the independent Member of Parliament Elsa Widding and the Minister of Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed regarding the letter sent by 10 Northern European countries to their Heads of Government and Ministers of Social Affairs on 25 November. In the letter, 432 experts from 21 countries call for an immediate stop to the use of mRNA covid vaccines due to the extreme incidence of side effects and the strong suspicion that the vaccine can affect human DNA. The Minister for Health and Social Affairs does not answer a single one of Mrs Widdings' questions. We get the impression that he is brainwashed. Moreover, he praises all vaccines without justification. His behaviour is really scary, he seems instrumental. Jakob Forssmed concludes by falsely claiming that Elsa Widdings' statement that the mRNA covid vaccine has been stopped in parts of Australia "is not correct". We can inform the Minister for Health that Ms Widding is absolutely correct, this has happened in Port Hedland and two other districts in Australia will apply a precautionary approach to the use of the covid vaccine, and we would also like to inform the Minister for Health that these vaccines have also been stopped in several other western countries, for example in Idaho's largest health region, the Southwest Region. We recommend that those who watch the clip, instead of listening to the Minister of Health, carefully consider the arguments put forward by Mrs Widding in this interpellation debate.