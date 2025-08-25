BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ACCOUNTABILITY AND A NATION BETRAYED | General Michael Flynn | Episode 32
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
183 followers
51 views • 3 weeks ago

General Flynn joins Lara Logan engage in discussion around the damage done to the American Republic by political operatives on both the left and right of the aisle. We explore the potential indictments against figures like John Brennan, Jack Smith and Jim Comey. The revelations recently released in FBI documents shed light on the mistreatment of General Flynn. We the people must demand transparency and accountability for the crimes that weakened the United States.


(0:00:00) - Discussion on Potential Indictments and Accountability

(0:16:16) - Looming Threats to American Sovereignty

(0:23:27) - A Call for Courage & Accountability

(0:33:35) - Supporting Independent Journalism


Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe


Join the newsletter and support us if you can, at https://laralogan.com/


Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan

Follow General Flynn on X: https://x.com/GenFlynn


