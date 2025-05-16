© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 Ukraine-backed Kaliningrad residents detained on suspicion of terrorism
Both were preparing to sabotage strategically important objects with IEDs
Not on FSB's watch.
Adding about the Istanbul Ukrainian talks:
Russia reportedly demanded Ukraine fully withdraw from its four new regions — warning, 'Next time, it’ll be five'
The Russian delegation’s actual quip, as told to RT?
'We didn't say five. We said eight'
And: 'War and negotiations are conducted simultaneously' — the head of Russia's delegation Vladimir Medinsky responded to those who proposed conducting negotiations after a "truce" with Napoleon's famous words