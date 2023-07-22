BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mercy Eric Genuis TEDxDonovanCorrectional
High Hopes
High Hopes
25 views • 07/22/2023

TEDx Talks


Aug 14, 2017


While performing concerts in prisons and rehab centers, I have observed that mercy is often a forgotten attribute in our culture. People, particularly the downtrodden, are often marginalized and disregarded. Mercy can be the magnificent spark that ignites the process of restoration and reconciliation. This background informed Eric's composition 'Mercy'.


"The world is a better place when people have hope. Within every person, young or old, rich or poor, is a need for beauty, which makes us human and allows hope to flourish. I create music to touch the heart and soul. I perform my works from concert halls to prisons in order to inspire and awaken hope in everyone."


This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s20VbXfAmL0

Keywords
pianomercyorchestratedxlive musicdonovaneric genuiscorrectional
