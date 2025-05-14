BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
📸 Google is scanning your private photos—and flagging parents as criminals.
4 months ago

You think your phone’s camera is just for memories? Think again.

Google is now scanning every photo you take, using AI to decide what’s “appropriate.” And if it thinks something is off—it doesn’t ask questions. It sends your photo to the police.


🚨 This just happened:

Two parents followed their doctor’s request to photograph their child for a medical diagnosis. Google’s AI flagged it as abuse. They were arrested.


💔 Charges were dropped—but the damage was done.

Reputations shattered. Attorneys hired. Lives disrupted.

All for doing what a doctor asked them to do.


Let that sink in. This is real. And it’s happening right now.

Every photo you take is being scanned. Every memory could be twisted and used against you.


🔒 If you want to reclaim your privacy:


Stop using your phone for personal photos.

Use a digital camera or a disposable camera.

Store your images on an external hard drive or an offline printer.

Assume nothing on your device is truly private.

We are entering an era where your own data is being used to monitor, accuse, and control you. This is part of the bigger system of surveillance and digital policing—and it’s accelerating fast.


💬 Connect with others who see the writing on the wall—and are preparing for what’s coming.


https://michaelsgibson.com/alliance


#digitaltyranny #googleprivacybreach #aiwatchingyou #parentalert #privacyinvasion #wakeupnow #collapseproofyourlife #michaelgibsonalliance #masssurveillance #youarebeingwatched #collapse

