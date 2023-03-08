© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 8th March 2023
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with Wednesday’s UK Column News.
00:28 Digital ID Is Already Here
09:46 Covid leaks: Why was WhatsApp being used?
32:20 Unaccountable Senior Civil Servants: A Global Scourge
53:17 Sunak Focuses on Small Boats
58:26 International Women's Day and Updates
1:05:25 Ukraine Updates: Endgame in Bakhmut
1:13:02 Trust WHO?
1:22:21 BBC cheerleading for the Online Safety Bill
