Coca-Cola Santa didn't know that you can't fly over Moscow...
Air defense shoots down Santa Claus over Moscow. A New Year's video on the topic of conflict with the West is spreading across Russian publics.
The video shows an English-speaking Santa flying over Moscow with "presents" in the form of NATO missiles. There he is shot down by a missile, and Father Frost watches the process.
"We don't need anything foreign in our skies," he says.
Adding: Christmas in Russia is celebrated on January 7th, which is the date on the Gregorian calendar that corresponds to December 25th on the Julian calendar.