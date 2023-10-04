BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Jane Ruby | October 4th 2023 | Is There a Connection Between the October 4th 2023 FEMA & FCC Nationwide Emergency Alert Test & China’s Bio-based Military Strategies
Dr. Jane Ruby | October 4th 2023 | Is There a Connection Between the October 4th 2023 FEMA & FCC Nationwide Emergency Alert Test & China’s Bio-based Military Strategies Including Weaponized Vaccines (Biological Time Bombs)? Anthropocene?!

Learn More About Dr. Jane Ruby:
https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby
https://truthsocial.com/@RealDrJaneRuby

What Is the FEMA and FCC Plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for October 4th, 2023? https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20230803/fema-and-fcc-plan-nationwide-emergency-alert-test-oct-4-2023

Watch the Original Man In America Interview HERE: https://rumble.com/v3kq1sm-the-disturbing-connection-between-the-october-4th-ebs-and-the-ccp-todd-call.html

Read the Documentation HERE:

China’s Bio-based Military Strategies Include Weaponized Vaccines as “Biological Time Bombs”
https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2021/11/06/chinas-bio-based-military-strategies-include-weaponized-vaccines-as-biological-time-bombs/

Read the Nefarious Patents HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/

**********************************
Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend
**********************************
Request Tickets to the Miami, FL - Oct. 13th & 14th - ReAwaken Tour
Request Tickets to the Tulare, CA (By Fresno) - Dec. 15th & 16th - ReAwaken Tour
Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America
Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend
Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content

