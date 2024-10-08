I've Seen This Operation Before...But In Cuba | Francisco Rivero, Retired Sheriff

Retired sheriff Francisco Rivero draws alarming parallels between the current chaos in the United States and the tumult he witnessed in Cuba.

He likens today’s mass illegal immigration to a “boatlift on steroids,” reminiscent of the Mariel boatlift that flooded Miami with criminals disguised as refugees, suggesting that the elite’s negligence is creating a similar environment of instability. Rivero expresses deep concern over the erosion of American values and the neglect of veterans and citizens in favor of supporting illegal immigrants, highlighting a societal breakdown where the most vulnerable are left to suffer. He argues that the elite and entrenched bureaucrats have abandoned their responsibilities, allowing criminal elements to thrive while turning a blind eye to the suffering of those who built the country. Ultimately, Rivero's reflections underscore a crisis of identity and morality, warning that the chaos he observes today threatens the very fabric of American society.





Rivero's website: https://interment.com/

Rivero's YouTube: https://youtube.com/@themortuarychannel3977

Book recommended by Rivero:

https://lawofselfdefense.com/





_____________________________

